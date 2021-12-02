Left Menu

'Robust' statement expected from U.S.-EU meeting on China-U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 01:55 IST
'Robust' statement expected from U.S.-EU meeting on China-U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and the European Union are expected to issue a "robust" joint statement from a Thursday meeting on their approach to China, reflecting an increasing convergence between them on the challenges posed by Beijing, a senior official of the U.S. State Department said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino will co-chair a second U.S.-EU Dialogue on China on Thursday and high-level consultations on the Indo-Pacific on Friday, the State Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021