BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Has Made Submissions To Two Climate-Related Consultations

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * HAS MADE SUBMISSIONS TO TWO CLIMATE-RELATED CONSULTATIONS

* THE EXTERNAL REPORTING BOARD IS SEEKING FEEDBACK ON GOVERNANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT SECTIONS OF ITS PROPOSED NEW ZEALAND CLIMATE STANDARD 1 * THE MINISTRY FOR THE ENVIRONMENT IS SEEKING VIEWS ON ITS EMISSIONS REDUCTION PLAN DISCUSSION DOCUMENT Source text https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/news/2021/12/reserve-bank-responds-to-climate-consultations Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)