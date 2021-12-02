Brazil's Senate approves Bolsonaro's Supreme Court pick

Left Menu

Brazil's Senate on Wednesday approved President Jair Bolsonaro's "terribly Evangelical" pick for a spot on the Supreme Court, adding a conservative voice to the 11-member panel to represent the views of the country's vast religious right. The Senate voted 47 to 32 to approve Andre Mendonca, the former attorney general and a conservative ally of the president.

Brazil's Senate on Wednesday approved President Jair Bolsonaro's "terribly Evangelical" pick for a spot on the Supreme Court, adding a conservative voice to the 11-member panel to represent the views of the country's vast religious right.

The Senate voted 47 to 32 to approve Andre Mendonca, the former attorney general and a conservative ally of the president. The appointment, which was pushed by Evangelicals and other conservative Christians, will not reverse the overall progressive lean of the court after years of left-wing and centrist rule, but could begin to shift its politics back right. Bolsonaro had been under pressure to nominate an Evangelical justice after picking Kassio Nunes Marques, a moderate, to the bench last year. Marques won support from the so-called "centrao" bloc of lawmakers that Bolsonaro has come to rely on to block the many impeachment proposals against him in Congress.

In July, Bolsonaro pledged to pick a "terribly Evangelical" justice. Mendonca, an evangelical pastor, will replace former Justice Celso de Mello who - under the rules of the court - retired having reached the age of 75. Bolsonaro, who describes himself as a Catholic, rose to power with strong support from conservative Evangelicals, whose influence has grown in Latin America in recent decades, particularly in Brazil. Bolsonaro's wife, Michelle, is an Evangelical Christian.

