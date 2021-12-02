Left Menu

U.S. held talks with retailers for economic opportunities in Central America

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 04:52 IST
The United States held talks with the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) to discuss how U.S. apparel brands and retailers can support economic opportunities in Central America, the office of the U.S. trade representative said on Wednesday. The talks were specifically focused on El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, under the Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement and the discussion was co-chaired by Deputy U.S. Trade Representatives Sarah Bianchi and Jayme White.

The Dominican Republic-Central America FTA (CAFTA-DR) is a free trade deal between the United States and a group of smaller developing economies in Central America and promotes trade and investment ties.

