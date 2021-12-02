Left Menu

Gambling group Suncity's shares set to rise 6.1% after arrested chairman resigns

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-12-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 06:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were set to rise 6.1% in resumed trade on Thursday after the company confirmed its chairman, who was arrested over alleged links to cross-border gambling, resigned.

Alvin Chau, who is also the founder of Suncity, was arrested by Macau police on Sunday.

Suncity's stock was set to open at HK$0.14. Its shares were suspended from trade on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

