U.S. to maintain troop level in South Korea - minister

The United States has pledged to maintain the current level of U.S. troops in South Korea which stands at 28,500, South Korea's Defence Minister Suh Wook said on Thursday after talks with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Suh also said the two sides made progress on meeting conditions for the transfer of wartime command control of their combined forces to South Korea.

