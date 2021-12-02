U.S. to maintain troop level in South Korea - minister
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-12-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 09:45 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The United States has pledged to maintain the current level of U.S. troops in South Korea which stands at 28,500, South Korea's Defence Minister Suh Wook said on Thursday after talks with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Suh also said the two sides made progress on meeting conditions for the transfer of wartime command control of their combined forces to South Korea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- U.S.
- South Korea
- The United States
- Lloyd Austin
- South Korea's
- Suh Wook
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jury in U.S. teen Rittenhouse's murder trial ends first day without verdict
U.S. House prepares vote on censuring Republican who tweeted violent video targeting Democrat
Jury in U.S. teen Rittenhouse's murder trial ends first day without verdict
Yellen extends U.S. default deadline to Dec. 15 after highway payment
Climate and security to dominate U.S. Secretary of State's maiden Africa tour