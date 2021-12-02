Left Menu

Prem Chandra Mishra moves adjournment motion in Bihar Legislative Council over people losing eyesight after cataract surgery

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in Bihar Legislative Council on the issue of 13 people losing their eyesight after a cataract operation at a hospital in Muzaffarpur.

02-12-2021
Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in Bihar Legislative Council on the issue of 13 people losing their eyesight after a cataract operation at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. A total of 13 people so far have lost their eyesight following cataract surgery at a local eye hospital in Muzaffarpur, District civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday.

The eye hospital had set up a cataract camp in which on November 22 many people from nearby areas who arrived to attend the camp were operated upon. At least 25 people who had undergone cataract operations there complained of pain in their eyes and contacted the hospital, after which the eyes of almost half a dozen people were extracted. The civil surgeon constituted a special team to investigate the matter. The team is expected to submit its report within three days.

Meanwhile, the five-day winter session of the state legislature commenced on November 29. On November 25, the National e-Vidhan application (NeVA) was inaugurated in Bihar Legislative Council to make the functioning of the House paperless.

"Bihar Legislative Council is the first council in the country where this system has been implemented," State Minister Shahnawaz Hussain had said. (ANI)

