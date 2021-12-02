Winter session: Lok Sabha to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, related aspects today
Lok Sabha will discuss the "COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it" today, on the fourth day of the ongoing winter session.
Lok Sabha will discuss the "COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it" today, on the fourth day of the ongoing winter session. The discussion will be held under rule 193.
The discussion will have significance amid rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' which is being reported by many countries. The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24.
The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23. (ANI)
