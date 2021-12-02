Mansukh Mandaviya to move National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill in LS today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the fourth day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The Bill seeks to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998.
The Lower House will also discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it today. The discussion will have significance amid rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' which is being reported by many countries. Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
