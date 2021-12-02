Left Menu

Over 138 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

More than 138 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 10:49 IST
Over 138 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 138 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday. "More than 138 crores (1,38,46,29,010) vaccine doses have been provided to States or Union Territories so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the health ministry said.

"More than 22.78 crores (22,78,95,731) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States or Union Territories to be administered," it added. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021