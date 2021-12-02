Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice on 'rising inflation' in LS
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of 'rising inflation'.
02-12-2021
Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal moved the suspension of business notice under rule 267 to have a discussion in the House on 'the rising prices of essential commodities and high inflation resulting in huge financial burden on common people in the country'.
The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
