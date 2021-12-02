Left Menu

U.S. defense secretary eyes international response to Russia on Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 11:05 IST
U.S. defense secretary eyes international response to Russia on Ukraine
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday suggested any U.S. response to Russia's actions towards Ukraine would be carried out in conjunction with the international community, as he called on Moscow to be transparent about its military buildup.

Austin, during a visit to South Korea, also voiced hope that the United States and Russia could work to "resolve issues and concerns and lower the temperature in the region." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Moscow to pull back its troops from the Ukrainian border, saying a Russian invasion would provoke sanctions that would hit Moscow harder than any imposed until now.

Asked whether fallout on Russia would be strictly economic, Austin declined to answer directly, saying only that the "best methods" would be used. "Whatever we do will be done as a part of an international community. The best case though is that we won't see an incursion by the Soviet Union into Ukraine," Austin said, accidentally calling Russia the former Soviet Union.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that aspires to join the European Union and NATO, has become the main flashpoint between Russia and the West as relations have soured to their worst level in the three decades since the Cold War ended. Ukraine says Russia has deployed more than 90,000 troops near their long shared border.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of pursuing its own military build-up. It has dismissed as inflammatory suggestions it is preparing for an attack on Ukraine but has defended its right to deploy troops on its own territory as it sees fit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021