Winter session: PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Thursday with his top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session of the House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 11:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Thursday with his top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session of the House. The meeting comes at a time when the Opposition leaders wearing black bands protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting in the Parliament to discuss the strategy on Wednesday. On the first day of the session, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. However, the Opposition parties created a ruckus alleging that the government passed the Bill without having a discussion on the floor.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. (ANI)

