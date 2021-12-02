Left Menu

No govt jobs, until when youth should keep patience: Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday highlighted lack of government employment opportunities for the young and wondered how long should they keep patience. Over 1.25 crore youngsters are waiting for the railway group D job result for two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 11:08 IST
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday highlighted the lack of government employment opportunities for the young and wondered how long should they keep patience. ''First, there are no government jobs. Still, if some opportunity comes along then the paper is leaked, if the exam is taken then there is no result for years, or it is canceled due to some scam. Over 1.25 crore youngsters are waiting for the railway group D job result for two years. The same is the case with Army recruitment. Until when should the youth of India keep patience?'' he tweeted. The Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the government's handling of economic and employment issues without directly targeting the central dispensation. He had also been vocal in his support of the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws.

