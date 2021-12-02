Left Menu

Winter session: DMK MP gives notice to send 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' to RS Select Committee

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday gave a notice to send 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' to the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 11:25 IST
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday gave a notice to send 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' to the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha. In his letter to the General Secretary of Rajya Sabha, Siva said, "I give notice of my intention to move the following amendment to the Dam Safety Act, 2019 as introduced in the Rajya Sabha or as passed by Lok Sabha."

He also said: "The bill provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be referred to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha." Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move the 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' in Rajya Sabha on Thursday for further consideration and passage.

The Bill was also moved in the House on Wednesday but couldn't be passed due to the ruckus created by the Opposition on various issues followed by repeated adjournments of the House. The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

