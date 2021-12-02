China's tobacco authority issues draft rules governing e-cigarettes
Updated: 02-12-2021
China's tobacco authority issued on Thursday draft rules governing e-cigarettes, moving the product away from a regulatory grey area and under the oversight of the state.
The rules' publication follows China's cabinet last week amending its tobacco monopoly law to include e-cigarettes.
