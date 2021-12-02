No govt jobs, sense of frustration seeping into youngsters: Varun Gandhi
Gandhi said avenues of employment for the average young person in rural India are largely restricted to seeking government jobs but the government is employing less than before in every sector be it defence, police, railways or education.
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday highlighted lack of government employment opportunities for the young and wondered how long should they keep patience, saying a sense of frustration is seeping into them. Gandhi said avenues of employment for the average young person in rural India are largely restricted to seeking government jobs but the government is employing less than before in every sector be it defence, police, railways or education. ''First, there are no government jobs. Still, if some opportunity comes along then paper is leaked, if exam is taken then there is no result for years, or it is cancelled due to some scam. Over 1.25 crore youngsters are waiting for the railway group D job result for two years. Same is the case with Army recruitment. Until when should the youth of India keep patience?'' he tweeted. Seventeen papers have been cancelled just in Uttar Pradesh in the last two years as the exam papers have been leaked with no large syndicate being identified till date, he said.
There is no system where people are linked to private employment, and therefore, public employment guidelines and employment schedules must be adhered to, Gandhi said. The Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the government's handling of economic and employment issues without directly targeting the central dispensation. He had also been vocal in his support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws.
