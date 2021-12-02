Russia says it arrested three suspected Ukrainian intelligence agents - Ifax

Russia has arrested three suspected Ukrainian intelligence agents and accused one of them of planning to carry out a bomb attack, the Interfax news agency cited the Federal Security Service as saying on Thursday.

The detentions come amid Ukrainian and western concerns over a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. The other two people in custody are suspected of gathering intelligence about strategic sites in Russia, the report said.

