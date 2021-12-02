Russia says it arrested three suspected Ukrainian intelligence agents - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:32 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has arrested three suspected Ukrainian intelligence agents and accused one of them of planning to carry out a bomb attack, the Interfax news agency cited the Federal Security Service as saying on Thursday.
The detentions come amid Ukrainian and western concerns over a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. The other two people in custody are suspected of gathering intelligence about strategic sites in Russia, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK, Ukraine unwilling to be hostile toward Russia: Joint Statement
Dutch head back to World Cup; playoffs for Turkey, Ukraine
Ukraine, Britain say they are not trying to undermine or encircle Russia
Ukraine sees no sign of bigger Russian gas supply to Europe
Austin: Moscow should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine