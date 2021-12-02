Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues passengers after ship catches fire off Kavaratti coast

In a rescue operation at mid-sea, the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday doused the fire on a ship en route to Androth with 624 passengers and 85 crew members on board.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:32 IST
Coast Guard rescues passengers after ship catches fire off Kavaratti coast
Coast Guard Ship Samarth towing the passenger vessel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rescue operation at mid-sea, the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday doused the fire on a ship en route to Androth with 624 passengers and 85 crew members on board. According to officials, a major fire in the engine room of MV Kavaratti was reported to Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai by Lakshadweep Development Corporation Ltd.

The Ship was on passage to Androth from Kavaratti. The fire was brought under control and Coast Guard Ship Samarth at sea was diverted to render assistance. MV Kavaratti was boarded by Coast Guard Ship Samarth 30 nautical miles off Kavaratti. The vessel was found to be non-operational since the engines could not be used for further propulsion.

Moreover, due to total power failure owing to fire onboard MV Kavaratti, the Shell Door could not be operated for safe and expeditious evacuation of all passengers. Hence the Coast Guard decided to tow the vessel to Androth. All passengers and crew are safe. The ship arrived at Androth on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021