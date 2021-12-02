Left Menu

Iran gives European nuclear deal parties drafts on sanctions removal, nuclear issues

The talks resumed after a five-month break prompted by the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi. Under the pact, Tehran limited its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:52 IST
Iran gives European nuclear deal parties drafts on sanctions removal, nuclear issues

Iran has provided European powers involved in its 2015 nuclear deal two drafts on sanctions removal and nuclear commitments, Iran's top nuclear negotiator said on Thursday, as world powers and Tehran try to reinstate the pact. "We have delivered two proposed drafts to them ... Of course they need to check the texts that we have provided to them. If they are ready to continue the talks, we are in Vienna to continue the talks," Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters in Vienna.

A European diplomat in Vienna confirmed draft documents had been handed over. The announcement came on the fourth day of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the battered deal. The talks resumed after a five-month break prompted by the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi.

Under the pact, Tehran limited its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions. But then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions, prompting Tehran to breach nuclear limits in the pact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021