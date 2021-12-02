Israel calls on world powers to halt Iran nuclear talks immediately
02-12-2021
Israel on Thursday called on world powers to halt nuclear negotiations with Iran immediately, citing a U.N. watchdog's announcement that Tehran has started producing enriched uranium with more advanced centrifuges.
"Iran is carrying out nuclear blackmail as a negotiating tactic, and this should be answered by the immediate halt to negotiations and the implementation of tough steps by the world powers," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office quoted him as saying in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
