Left Menu

Two held with around 9.5 kg drugs in Delhi

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two persons from the Ghitorni village of South district in the national capital and seized around 9.5 kgs of drugs from their possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:11 IST
Two held with around 9.5 kg drugs in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two persons from the Ghitorni village of South district in the national capital and seized around 9.5 kgs of drugs from their possession. According to police, the seized drugs cost around Rs 50 lakhs and were recovered from their car.

"The accused are identified as Ranjit Raina (51) and Gulshan Kumar (36), residents of Haryana's Kurukshetra," police added. The police informed that the case has now been shifted to Crime Branch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021