Left Menu

Kremlin says probability of new conflict in east Ukraine still high

Peskov also said that Russia viewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's pledge to return annexed Crimea as a direct threat. "Such a formulation means that Kyiv may use any option, including force, to try and encroach on a Russian region," he said. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, drawing western condemnation and sanctions.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:34 IST
Kremlin says probability of new conflict in east Ukraine still high
Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the probability of a new conflict in eastern Ukraine remained high and that Moscow was concerned by "aggressive" rhetoric from Kyiv and an increase in what it called provocative actions. The comments come amid Ukrainian and western concerns over a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Moscow denies planning an invasion and accuses Ukraine of building up its own forces in the east of the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow was worried about the possibility of a Ukrainian military move in eastern Ukraine, something that Kyiv has denied planning. Peskov also said that Russia viewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's pledge to return annexed Crimea as a direct threat.

"Such a formulation means that Kyiv may use any option, including force, to try and encroach on a Russian region," he said. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, drawing western condemnation and sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021