Quds force chief says U.S."teeth will be crushed" if it moves against Iran
The commander of Iran's elite Quds Force on Thursday warned the United States its "teeth will be crushed" if Washington makes the slightest move against Tehran, state media said, as indirect talks are being held to rescue a 2015 nuclear accord.
"This nation's power and capacity ... has reached such a level that if you (U.S.) make the slightest move, your teeth will be crushed in your mouth," Quds Force chief Esmail Ghaani was quoted by Iranian media as saying. "The time is long past when you could do whatever you wanted."
