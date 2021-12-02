Blinken says Russia faces "serious consequences" if pursues Ukraine confrontation
Russia will face "serious consequences" if it pursues a confrontation with Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday ahead if bilateral talks with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.
