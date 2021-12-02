3 arrested for extorting money from Nizamuddin Basti shopkeepers

Three men were arrested for allegedly extorting money from shopkeepers in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area and threatening to kill them, police said on Thursday.

Two country-made pistols, eight live cartridges, one stolen motorcycle and three mobile phones found in possession of the accused were seized, they said.

The three accused were identified as Sonu Kidney, Amaan, and Sahil.

Police came to know about these extortion bids on November 26, when they received a call at Hazrat Nizamuddin Station about an incident of firing by two men at Mirza Ghalib Road.

The complainant in his statement alleged that three men regularly make extortion bids on shopkeepers by threatening to kill them. He also revealed the names of the accused, said a senior police officer.

A team inspected the crime scene and recovered the fired bullet from the spot, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that the accused had formed a gang with other associates to extort money from shopkeepers at Nizamuddin Basti, said Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

On the basis of local intelligence, a team caught Sahil from Khusro Nagar, who revealed that he along with his associates Sonu Kidney and Amaan used a bike to collect money from shopkeepers, she said.

Later, the other two accused were also arrested from Khusro Nagar and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, she added.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that they all are addicted to alcohol. They do not resort to any other means to meet their requirements. So they made a gang to fulfill their needs and started extorting money from the shopkeepers of Nizamuddin Basti Area,'' Pandey said.

