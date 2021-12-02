Mumbai court cancels proclamation order against Param Bir Singh in extortion case

A magistrate court here on Thursday cancelled its proclamation order against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case registered against him in suburban Goregaon.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale had on November 17 issued the proclamation order declaring former Singh as an absconder.

However, after Singh appeared before the court last week, his lawyer moved an application seeking cancellation of the proclamation order.

Under section 82 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), a court can publish a proclamation requiring the accused to appear if the warrant issued against him cannot be executed.

Further, as per section 83 of the CrPC, after issuing such a proclamation, the court may also order attachment of the proclaimed offender's properties.

Former policeman Sachin Waze, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati are some of the accused in the case.

As per the complaint lodged by Bimal Agarwal, the accused extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them.

The incident occurred between January 2020 and March 2021, police have said earlier.

Accordingly, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) 34 (common intention) against the six accused.

