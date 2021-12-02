Left Menu

ITBP dismisses commandant-rank officer from service on corruption charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:33 IST
ITBP dismisses commandant-rank officer from service on corruption charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A commandant-rank officer of the ITBP has been dismissed from service and his arrears of pay and allowances have been forfeited on charges of corruption, according to an official order.

The stringent and rare action against Commandant Rajesh Kumar Tomar was confirmed by the ITBP director general (DG) after a General Force Court (GFC) trial was held against him under the ITBP Force Act of 1992.

Tomar did not respond to phone calls and text messages sent by PTI to seek his reaction on the order issued against him on Wednesday.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson confirmed the development and said the force ''undertook due procedures in the case and there is zero tolerance for corruption in the establishment''.

Under the ITBP Act and Rules, an officer can be tried by a GFC on charges of corruption and other irregularities, following which the order of the GFC is either upheld or quashed by the ''confirming authority'', which is the ITBP DG.

Commandant Tomar, who held a rank equivalent to a colonel in the Army, joined the ITBP in 1992 and was last posted at its sector headquarters in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has had about 30 years of service in the paramilitary force that was raised in 1962.

The GFC trial was held against him from November, 2020 to August, 10 this year.

He was held ''guilty'' by the GFC on seven charges, which were confirmed by the ITBP DG.

The force chief, however, remitted the GFC sentence ''to suffer rigorous imprisonment for one year'' issued against the commanding officer.

The order said Tomar is being ''dismissed from service and is struck off from the strength of the ITBPF w.e.f 01.12.2021. All arrears of pay and allowances and other public money due to him stand forfeited.'' The ITBP is a border-guarding force under the Union home ministry and its primary task is to guard the 3,488-kilometre-long India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021