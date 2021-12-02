Left Menu

Britain encouraged by U.S. moves on tariffs, says PM's spokesman

Asked about a report in the Financial Times which said the United States would delay its deal to remove the tariffs on steel and aluminium because of concerns over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, the spokesman said: "I think it's important not to conflate those two issues," he told reporters. "On steel tariffs, we are working closely with the Biden administration.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:50 IST
Britain encouraged by U.S. moves on tariffs, says PM's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is encouraged that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to de-escalate the situation over tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Asked about a report in the Financial Times which said the United States would delay its deal to remove the tariffs on steel and aluminium because of concerns over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, the spokesman said:

"I think it's important not to conflate those two issues," he told reporters. "On steel tariffs, we are working closely with the Biden administration. It's encouraging they are taking steps to de-escalate the issue and we are very focused on agreeing a resolution that removes damaging tariffs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021