Left Menu

N.Ireland protocol unlikely to be solved by year end, Coveney says

Speaking at the Foreign Office in London, Coveney said there were serious gaps between the two sides. "There hasn't been a breakthrough moment in the last number of weeks, but I think there has been a deeper understanding of each other's positions," he said. I think that's a very tall order and unlikely to happen."

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:51 IST
N.Ireland protocol unlikely to be solved by year end, Coveney says
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he did not expect Britain and the European Union to resolve all the issues around the Northern Ireland protocol by the end of this year but said progress was being made. Speaking at the Foreign Office in London, Coveney said there were serious gaps between the two sides.

"There hasn't been a breakthrough moment in the last number of weeks, but I think there has been a deeper understanding of each other's positions," he said. "Do I think that all issues can be resolved linked to the protocol by the end of the year? I think that's a very tall order and unlikely to happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021