N.Ireland protocol unlikely to be solved by year end, Coveney says
Speaking at the Foreign Office in London, Coveney said there were serious gaps between the two sides. "There hasn't been a breakthrough moment in the last number of weeks, but I think there has been a deeper understanding of each other's positions," he said. I think that's a very tall order and unlikely to happen."
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he did not expect Britain and the European Union to resolve all the issues around the Northern Ireland protocol by the end of this year but said progress was being made. Speaking at the Foreign Office in London, Coveney said there were serious gaps between the two sides.
"There hasn't been a breakthrough moment in the last number of weeks, but I think there has been a deeper understanding of each other's positions," he said. "Do I think that all issues can be resolved linked to the protocol by the end of the year? I think that's a very tall order and unlikely to happen."
