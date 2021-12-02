Winter session of HP Assembly to start from Dec 10 in Dharamsala

The winter session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assemly will commence from December 10 in Dharamsala, Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said on Thursday. “The winter session of the Legislative Assembly will be held at Tapovan (Sidhbadi) in Dharamsala from December 10 to December 15 and a total of five sittings will be held in this session, while one day has been earmarked for the non-official member's day,” Parmar said. “Instructions have been given to officers to ensure complete compliance of the COVID protocol during the assembly session,” he added. This would be the first assembly session after by-elections, in which the Congress won all three seats with an impressive vote share.

According to a tradition, the winter session of the assembly is held in Dharamsala every year, with the entire government, including the Chief Minister, moving here from Shimla. Addressing a meeting here in the assembly hall at Tapovan, Parmar said instructions have been given to make elaborate security arrangements in Dharamsala and its surrounding areas. The police have also been asked to prepare a traffic plan so that there is no inconvenience at any level, he said. The Speaker said a special place would also be marked for COVID testing and other healthcare facilities, so that people coming from outside during the session could be tested for the virus before entering the assembly area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma, SDM Shilpi Bekta, and officers of various other departments were present during the meeting.

