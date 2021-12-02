Left Menu

Blinken-Lavrov talks on Ukraine serious, senior U.S. official says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:05 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had a "serious, sober and business-like" meeting, in which Blinken conveyed Washington's desire to avoid conflict with Russia over Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. But Blinken also warned that Moscow would face sanctions in case of an invasion, the official said.

There was no concrete breakthrough in the talks to ease tensions between the West and Russia over troop deployments on Ukraine's borders, but the two sides agreed to continue dialogue regarding Ukraine, the official said.

