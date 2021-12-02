Left Menu

Palghar Court remands Kiran Gosavi to police custody till Dec 7

A local court in the Palghar district of Maharashtra remanded Kiran Gosavi, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in Mumbai drugs on cruise case, to police custody till December 7, in a connection with a cheating case.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:11 IST
Kiran Gosavi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A local court in the Palghar district of Maharashtra remanded Kiran Gosavi, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in Mumbai drugs on cruise case, to police custody till December 7, in a connection with a cheating case. Gosavi was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with a cheating case, said Palghar Police.

Before this, he was arrested by Pune police in a similar case. Last month, he was sent to judicial custody by a local court in Pune. Gosavi was in police custody of Lashkar police station from 11 November, before that he was arrested by Faraskhana police station in a similar case and was kept in custody for 12 days.

There are a total of four cases that have been registered against Kiran Gosavi in Pune including one case each at Faraskhana, Lashkar, Wanowari police stations of Pune city and Bhosari police station of Pimpri Chinchwad. Gosavi and his bodyguard Prabhakar Rohoji Sail are independent witnesses to the seizure of contraband from Arbaaz Merchant, who is a friend of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Sail has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. Gosavi came to the limelight after his selfie with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral after NCB arrested Aryan in the drug-on-cruise case of Mumbai.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

