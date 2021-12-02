Left Menu

EU approves 31 million euros of security aid to Ukraine, Kyiv says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The European Council has decided to give 31 million euros ($35 million) in security aid to Ukraine's armed forces, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

The money will be spent on medicine, engineering, demining, logistics and cybersecurity, Kuleba said in a tweet, adding: "We highly appreciate this step which reaffirms the strategic Ukraine-EU relations."

Kyiv has pressed its EU and NATO allies to prepare economic sanctions on Russia to deter Moscow from launching a new military offensive on Ukraine. ($1 = 0.8816 euros)

