World News Roundup: Blinken urges Russia's Lavrov to choose diplomacy on Ukraine or face consequences; Pope accepts resignation of Paris archbishop over relationship with woman and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Blinken urges Russia's Lavrov to choose diplomacy on Ukraine or face consequences

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Russian counterpart on Thursday to warn him face-to-face of the "serious consequences" Russia would suffer if it invaded Ukraine and to urge him to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis. Blinken delivered the warning to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting in Stockholm, a day after declaring that Washington was ready to respond resolutely, including with hard-hitting sanctions, in the event of a Russian attack.

Pope accepts resignation of Paris archbishop over relationship with woman

Pope Francis has accepted Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit's resignation, the French Bishops' Conference said in a statement on Thursday. Last week, Aupetit had sent a letter to the pope offering to resign following French media reports about a relationship with a woman.

U.S., Germany plan new restrictions as Omicron rattles investors

The United States and Germany joined countries around the globe planning stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday as the new Omicron variant rattled markets, fearful it could choke a tentative economic recovery from the pandemic. Much remains unknown about Omicron, which was first found on Nov. 8 in South Africa and has spread to at least two dozen countries, just as parts of Europe are suffering a surge in infections of the better-known Delta variant as winter sets in.

U.S., S.Korea eye broader Asia role while sprucing up N.Korea plans

The defence chiefs of the United States and South Korea said on Thursday they would review and update ways to deter North Korea, even as they emphasised a growing regional role for Seoul. North Korea's missile and weapons developments are increasingly destabilising for regional security, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Suh Wook, but the two sides also discussed issues beyond the Korean peninsula.

N.Ireland protocol unlikely to be solved by year end, Coveney says

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he did not expect Britain and the European Union to resolve all the issues around their Northern Irish trade dispute by the end of this year, but said progress was being made. Speaking at the Foreign Office in London following a British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, Coveney said serious gaps remained between the two sides on the Northern Ireland protocol.

EU court told to dismiss Polish, Hungarian cash-for-democracy challenge

The European Union's top court should dismiss a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a new tool aimed at cutting cash for member states which break the bloc's democratic rules, an initial legal opinion said on Thursday. While the advocate general's opinion is not binding, the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) usually follows it when making a final ruling, which is expected early in 2022.

Kremlin says probability of new conflict in east Ukraine still high

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the probability of a new conflict in eastern Ukraine remained high and that Moscow was concerned by "aggressive" rhetoric from Kyiv and an increase in what it called provocative actions. The comments come amid Ukrainian and western concerns over a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Moscow denies planning an invasion and accuses Ukraine of building up its own forces in the east of the country.

Israel calls on world powers to stop Iran nuclear talks immediately

Israel on Thursday urged world powers to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately, citing a U.N. watchdog's announcement that Tehran has started producing enriched uranium with more advanced centrifuges. "Iran is carrying out nuclear blackmail as a negotiating tactic, and this should be answered by the immediate halt to negotiations and the implementation of tough steps by the world powers," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office quoted him as saying in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Iran gives drafts on sanctions, nuclear issues to European nuclear deal parties

Iran has provided European powers involved in its tattered nuclear deal with drafts on sanctions removal and nuclear commitments, Iran's top nuclear negotiator said on Thursday, as world powers and Tehran try to reinstate the pact.

The announcement came on the fourth day of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the deal. The talks resumed after a five-month hiatus prompted by the election in June of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, an anti-Western hardliner.

Belarusian KGB set up fake social media accounts to inflame migrant crisis, Meta says

Facebook's parent company Meta has linked the Belarusian KGB to the setting up of dozens of fake social media accounts of people posing as journalists and activists to stir up a migrant crisis on the border of Belarus and Poland. A Meta report on Wednesday said it had removed 41 Facebook accounts, five Facebook Groups and four Instagram accounts for violating its policy on "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)