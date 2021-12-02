Dont give nod to TN's Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar project till Mekedatu is cleared: K’taka CM to Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday requested the Centre not to give nod to Tamil Nadu's intra-state Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project till his government's Mekedatu project is not cleared.

Bommai held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on several projects. He asked the minister not to prepare the detailed project report on the Godavari-Kaveri-Krishna-Mahanadi river linking project without consulting the Karnataka government.

He also sought national project status for the Upper Bhadra project.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Karnataka chief minister said, ''Tamil Nadu's (Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar) river link project was also discussed in detail. I have told the Centre not to give clearance to that project till our Mekedatu project is cleared.'' Meanwhile, Karnataka has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking injunction to prevent the Water Resources Ministry granting permission for Tamil Nadu government’s proposed Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project.

The apex court had on November 16 issued notices to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry seeking replies in six weeks in connection with the proposed project.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has been objecting to the Karnataka government's Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, which is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project that involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Karnataka has, however, maintained that the Makedatu project will benefit both the states as the surplus water stored can be managed between the two during the distress year, and its implementation will in no way affect the interest of the farming communities of the neighbouring state.

Bommai is in Delhi on an official visit. He also met Union health and law ministers.

