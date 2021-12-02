Rajnath appeals for more generous donations to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appealed for more generous donations to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which is used for rehabilitation and welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents.

The minister felicitated prominent contributors to the fund in 2020-21, including the State Bank of India and Sun TV, defence ministry said in a statement.

In his speech, Singh appreciated ex-servicemen for voluntarily helping the civil administration in contact tracing, community surveillance and management of quarantine facilities at different places, during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The government is providing all possible support to personnel of the armed forces and ex-servicemen, but their welfare is a collective responsibility, Singh said.

It is a moral obligation of the people to come forward and support the soldiers and their families, he said, according to the statement. ''Just as the responsibility of our security rests on our soldiers, the same way their and their families' responsibility rests on all of us,'' the minister said. He also exhorted the representatives of the industry to take advantage of the policies rolled out by the government to promote private sector participation in the defence sector and play a part in the progress of the nation, the statement said.

''Singh expressed gratitude to all those who made valuable contributions to the AFFDF (Armed Forces Flag Day Fund) and appealed for more generous donations for the rehabilitation and welfare of ex-servicemen, veer naris and their dependants,'' the statement noted.

