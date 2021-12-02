Security forces apprehend PLA insurgent in Manipur

Security forces apprehended one active cadre of proscribed insurgent outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Manipur's Thoubal district, an Assam Rifles release said.

On specific intelligence input, a combined team of Assam Rifles (AR) and Manipur Police launched a search operation at Chandrakhong village on Wednesday. During the search operation, the security forces apprehended the PLA cadre, the release issued by the office of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) said.

The apprehended insurgent was handed over to Nongpok Sekmai police station for further investigation, it added.

