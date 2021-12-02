U.S. House expected to vote Thursday on bill averting shutdown
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to debate and vote on Thursday on a bill to avoid partial government shutdown, by extending federal agency funding through Feb. 18, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement.
Under current law, money to fund an array of federal programs expires at midnight on Friday.
