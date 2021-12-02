NGO in J&K sealed for alleged illegal adoption and 'sale' of COVID orphans; 2 held

Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and their NGO office in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was sealed following allegations of illegal adoption and ''sale'' of children orphaned during COVID-19 were levelled against them, officials said here on Thursday.

The action against the NGO Global Welfare Charitable Trust at Pampore in Pulwama and the two accused -- Mohammad Amin Rather of Srinagar and Aijaz Ahmed Dar of Pampore -- was taken after a sting operation and report by an online portal allegedly exposing them caught the attention of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).

Following this, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee in Pulwama filed a police complaint based on which an FIR was registered, a police spokesperson said.

He said further investigation in the case was underway and more recoveries were expected.

