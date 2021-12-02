Russia tells U.S. it will respond to any 'geopolitical games' in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow would respond if Ukraine gets drawn into any U.S "geopolitical games", the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying.

Lavrov told Blinken at talks in Stockholm that Russia and the United States needed to agree on long-term security guarantees, the foreign ministry was quoted as saying.

