Minister warns cattle-traffickers of action

Mangaluru, Dec 2 (PTI): The Karnataka government would effectively implement the Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle ordinance and take stringent action against illegal cattle- trafficking, State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said.

Talking to reporters in Udupi after visiting the Manipal Hospital on Wednesday to call on two men who were seriously injured while trying to thwart cattle-trafficking in Malur of Thirthahalli taluk, he said strict action would be taken against those into cattle thefts and trafficking.

Sharath and Kiran from Tirthahalli had suffered serious injuries while trying to intercept a goods vehicle trafficking cattle on November 30 in Tirthahalli after the traffickers tried to crush them under the wheels of their vehicle.

Two persons have been arrested by the Malur police in this connection. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had visited the hospital earlier.

