REUTERS NEXT-U.S. Treasury's Yellen says ready to retire 'transitory' to describe inflation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Reuters Next conference Thursday that she is ready to retire the word "transitory" to describe the current state of inflation plaguing the U.S. recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm ready to retire the word transitory. I can agree that that hasn't been an apt description of what we're dealing with," Yellen said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yellen
- Treasury
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yellen extends U.S. default deadline to Dec. 15 after highway payment
Yellen insists $1.75 tln U.S. social, climate spending bill 'fully paid for'
U.S. Democrats ask Yellen to back $2 trillion IMF emergency funds for pandemic abroad
Fed in second Powell term must ensure inflation does not become 'endemic' -Yellen
Yellen says Fed has key role to ensure inflation does not become 'endemic'