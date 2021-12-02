Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-U.S. Treasury's Yellen says ready to retire 'transitory' to describe inflation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:51 IST
REUTERS NEXT-U.S. Treasury's Yellen says ready to retire 'transitory' to describe inflation
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Reuters Next conference Thursday that she is ready to retire the word "transitory" to describe the current state of inflation plaguing the U.S. recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm ready to retire the word transitory. I can agree that that hasn't been an apt description of what we're dealing with," Yellen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021