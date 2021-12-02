Ex-TNPCB chairman dies of suicide

A former chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), who was facing graft charges, allegedly died of suicide on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, AV Venkatachalam, died as a result of hanging, they said adding no suicide note was found. They did not divulge further details.

He had been earlier booked by the Department of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) over corruption charges and sleuths had held searches at his premises.

A former Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, he had retired recently.

