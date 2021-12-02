Left Menu

Three terrorist associates involved in Palhallan grenade attack arrested in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:59 IST
Three terrorist associates involved in Palhallan grenade attack arrested in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have busted a terror module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three terrorist associates involved in Palhallan grenade attack, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Police, along with Army and SSB personnel, established a joint motor vehicle checkpoint at Wussan in Pattan area of Baramulla district and intercepted three suspicious individuals who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the joint party, the spokesperson said.

He said the three were apprehended by security forces. They were identified as Asif Ahmad Reshi, Mehrajudin Dar and Faisal Habib Lone, all the residents of Gund Jehangir in neighbouring Bandipora district.

''Investigation and technical leads revealed that the arrested persons are working as terror associates of LeT and were involved in a recent grenade attack at Palhallan on November 17, 2021,'' he said.

The spokesperson said on the disclosure of the arrested persons, two grenades were recovered.

''Investigations also revealed that the arrested persons were given instructions by the terrorists across the border and aim behind the attacks was to create an atmosphere of fear and chaos and to draw reaction against Kashmiri youth outside the UT,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021