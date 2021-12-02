Left Menu

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti releases first issue of party's internal newsletter

The newsletter seeks to reach out to the PDP cadre about the partys stand on the current situation and political issues of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, every decision taken by the current government has been with the sole aim of collective punishment and humiliation of Kashmiris, the editorial of the newsletter read.Our economy lies in tatters, the security situation is grim and the pervasive feeling of disquiet, and anger simmers, it read.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:04 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti releases first issue of party's internal newsletter
  • Country:
  • India

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday released the first issue of the party's internal newsletter 'Speak Up'. It was released at Mehbooba's residence in the presence of senior PDP leaders Naeem Akhtar, Abdul Rehman Veeri and Ghulam Nabi Lone. The newsletter seeks to reach out to the PDP cadre about the party's stand on the current situation and political issues of Jammu and Kashmir. ''A little over two years have passed since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status. Since then, every decision taken by the current government has been with the sole aim of collective punishment and humiliation of Kashmiris,'' the editorial of the newsletter read.

''Our economy lies in tatters, the security situation is grim and the pervasive feeling of disquiet, and anger simmers,'' it read. In ordinary circumstances there would have been an outrage but these are no ordinary times, the editorial read. ''Dissent has been criminalised. Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into an open air prison. This period has also been marked by a steep decline in press freedom and journalists have been threatened with anti- terrorist laws,'' it added. The editorial said that one is not punished for breaking the law but stating the inconvenient truth. ''It is, therefore, imperative that we continue raising our voice,'' it read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021