REUTERS NEXT -Treasury's Yellen: Fed's job to avoid 'wage-price spiral'

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:06 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Reuters Next conference Thursday it was the Federal Reserve's job to ensure that the current run of high inflation does not evolve into a damaging and long-lasting "wage-price spiral" like the economy endured in the 1970s.

Yellen, who served as chair of the Fed from 2014 to 2018, said it was up to the U.S. central bank to decide what to do about interest rates, but that a strong U.S. economy, which would likely prompt rate increases, is generally a good thing for the rest of the world. (Reporting By Alessandra Galloni; additional reporting by David Lawder, Andrea Shalal and Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

