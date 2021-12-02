U.S. Senate Republican leader: "We are not going to shut the government down"
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday Republicans would not block a stop-gap government funding bill, adding that shutting down the government over opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates makes no sense.
"We are not going to shut the government down," McConnell told Fox News Channel.
