REUTERS NEXT-Yellen says cutting some tariffs on Chinese goods could ease price pressures

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that lowering Trump-era tariffs on imported goods from China through a revived exclusion process could help ease some inflationary pressures, but would be no "game-changer." Yellen told the Reuters Next conference that some of the Trump tariffs have created problems without any justifications.

"You know, it's not a game changer, but I think the tariffs do contribute to higher prices in the United States," Yellen said when asked about the 25% tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of imports from China. "And the Trump tariffs that were put in place, some of them create problems without having any real strategic justification," she added.

