Left Menu

Teen charged in shooting after high school basketball game

A teenager has been charged in a fatal shooting following a pair of basketball games at a Tennessee high school, police said.Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night at Humboldt High School outside the gym and another man was injured, authorities said.Jadon Davon Hardiman, 18, of Jackson was charged Wednesday with counts including murder, attempted murder and carrying a weapon on school property, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Humboldt police.

PTI | Humboldt | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:28 IST
Teen charged in shooting after high school basketball game
  • Country:
  • Germany

A teenager has been charged in a fatal shooting following a pair of basketball games at a Tennessee high school, police said.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night at Humboldt High School outside the gym and another man was injured, authorities said.

Jadon Davon Hardiman, 18, of Jackson was charged Wednesday with counts including murder, attempted murder and carrying a weapon on school property, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Humboldt police. Hardiman's attorney, Marcus Lipham, told The Jackson Son his client turned himself in peacefully to police.

Humboldt resident Justin Kevon Pankey, 21, died at the scene of the shooting and Xavier Clifton, 18, of Jackson remained hospitalized in serious condition after surgery, police said. A third person was treated at a hospital and released.

The altercation happened between adults and no Humboldt students were involved or injured, school officials said.

Humboldt is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021